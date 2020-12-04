 

Sabine Keller-Busse to Succeed Axel P. Lehmann as President UBS Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 06:45  |  53   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Following a long and successful career at UBS, Axel P. Lehmann has decided to step down from his current roles as President Personal & Corporate Banking and President UBS Switzerland (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) as of 31 January 2021, and will leave UBS after a transition phase ending on 31 July 2021. Lehmann further strengthened UBS’s position as the leading universal bank in Switzerland with strong operating performance, significant client growth as well as high client and employee satisfaction. As Group Chief Operating Officer from 2016 to 2017, he was instrumental in further increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization and unlocking synergies for the firm. He was a member of the Board of Directors from 2009 to 2015 and was a member of the Risk Committee.

Sabine Keller-Busse, currently Group Chief Operating Officer and President EMEA, will succeed Axel P. Lehmann as President Personal & Corporate Banking and President UBS Switzerland. Since being named Group COO in January 2018, Keller-Busse has overseen significant parts of Group Functions (including global functions such as technology, operations, human resources and corporate and consulting services). She has been pivotal in implementing stronger business alignment. Keller-Busse joined UBS in 2010, first holding the role of Chief Operating Officer UBS Switzerland and then Group Head Human Resources. Prior to UBS, she led Credit Suisse’s private clients business for region Zurich and advised financial services firms across Europe as a partner at McKinsey & Company. The succession for the Group COO role will be announced at a later date.

Iqbal Khan, Co-President of Global Wealth Management, will succeed Sabine Keller-Busse as President EMEA, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Chairman Axel A. Weber: "I want to thank Axel Lehmann for his outstanding contribution over many years, first as a member of the Board of Directors and then as a member of the Group Executive Board. He has provided invaluable expertise in both roles. I wish Axel all the best for the future."

Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers: "With her strong track record in managing and transforming Group Functions as well as in facilitating business growth as President EMEA and former COO of UBS Switzerland, Sabine Keller-Busse is ideally positioned to move UBS Switzerland forward to continued success. The Swiss home market remains a key pillar of UBS's strategy, and I look forward to working with Sabine in her new role. I’d also like to thank Axel Lehmann for his strong contributions and solidifying UBS’s position as digital leader and the largest bank in Switzerland."

All changes are effective 1 February 2021.



UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sabine Keller-Busse to Succeed Axel P. Lehmann as President UBS Switzerland Regulatory News: Following a long and successful career at UBS, Axel P. Lehmann has decided to step down from his current roles as President Personal & Corporate Banking and President UBS Switzerland (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) as of 31 January 2021, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace
Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI mit Verlusten - Dollar-Schwäche zum Franken belastet
01.12.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Börsenschwergewichte ziehen SMI leicht ins Minus
25.11.20
UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB
24.11.20
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index
23.11.20
Bankmanager Schellenberg neuer Warburg-Partner
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20
20.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt UBS AG auf 'Overweight'
20.11.20
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for Three Series A MLP ETNs
18.11.20
UBS launches Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment led by former professional football player, Adewale Ogunleye
18.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt UBS auf 'Neutral' - Ziel hoch auf 15,20 Franken

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.05.20
49
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden