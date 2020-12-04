 

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 23:57  |  54   |   |   

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) (the “Company” or “Marinus”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to two new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 10,000 shares of its common stock as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These stock option grants have an exercise price of $14.54 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Marinus’ common stock on December 3, 2020, the date of grant for the stock options. All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date of employment, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following such anniversary, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company is initiating a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Seite 1 von 4


Marinus Pharmaceuticals Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) (the “Company” or “Marinus”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to two new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 ...
Sea Selected for the Award of Digital Full Bank License in Singapore
SailingStone Capital Partners Writes Open Letter to Turquoise Hill Board Commending Them on Initial ...
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 Available Worldwide Today on Next Generation Consoles
Moderna Announces Amendment to Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health of Israel to Supply ...
Incyte Announces First Data from REACH3 Trial Showing Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) Significantly Improved ...
Free Yourself From Noise and Enjoy THX Certified Audio With the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro ...
Cortexyme’s Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of Atuzaginstat (COR388) in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
New Phase 3 Data Show TAK-620 (maribavir), an Investigational Drug for the Treatment of Transplant ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Investor Event at AES On December 7, 2020
23.11.20
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
10.11.20
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
09.11.20
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
09.11.20
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Christy Shafer as Chief Commercial Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
5
Marinus Pharmaceuticals