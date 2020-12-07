Gordon Food Service Improves Distribution Efficiency Across Canada and U.S. with Descartes Mobile Solution

“We strive to be innovators in foodservice supply chain operations with world-class practices that meet our customers’ needs,” said Bob Cantello, North American Transportation Director at Gordon Food Service. “Final mile delivery is a critical part of the customer experience. Logistics technology, like Descartes Perform, helps us supply the right product to the right customer while removing the overhead of legacy paper-based delivery processes.”

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Michigan-based Gordon Food Service, the largest privately held and family-managed foodservice distributor in North America, is using the Descartes Perform for Food mobile solution to improve accuracy and efficiency during customer delivery across its North American distribution network.

Descartes Perform for Food is a cloud-based mobile solution that helps foodservice distributors eliminate paper and paper-handling costs associated with final mile delivery. The solution increases customer satisfaction by enabling accurate deliveries; minimizing disputes and write-offs related to overages, shortages and damages (OS&Ds); and allowing drivers to leave customers with clean invoices at the point of delivery. Clean invoicing also accelerates the order-to-cash cycle. Delivery information and estimated time of arrival (ETA) are available in real-time for enhanced visibility, which helps ensure the longevity and quality of the professional relationship between distributor and customer.

“We’re pleased to help Gordon Food Service reach higher standards of customer satisfaction through greater delivery accuracy and more efficient invoicing,” said James Wee, Vice President at Descartes. “Many leading food distributors, like Gordon Food Service, are using Descartes Perform to boost delivery productivity and customer retention by replacing time-intensive, error-prone paper-based distribution practices with real-time data flow and visibility.”

About Gordon Food Service

Since 1897, we have delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service for our customers. We began as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, and have grown to become the largest family business in the foodservice industry by upholding the same approach for 120 years—remaining passionately committed to the people we serve. Today, we serve foodservice operators in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States and coast-to-coast in Canada. We also operate more than 175 Gordon Food Service Store locations in the U.S. By partnering with organizations from across industries—healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants, and event planners—we help our customers create food experiences that people choose, enjoy, and remember.