 

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Biopharmaceutical Leader Craig A. Collard as Chairman to its Board of Directors

07.12.2020, 22:01   

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, announced today the appointment of Craig A. Collard, a seasoned biopharmaceutical leader with over 20 years of commercial and executive experience, to Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Collard joined the Opiant board in 2018. Gabrielle Silver, M.D., who has served as Lead Independent Director since October, 2018, will remain an independent director on the Board and continue to be Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

“As we pursue our mission to deliver new medicines for addiction and overdose, I couldn’t be more excited to have Craig as Chairman to our Board of Directors,” said Roger Crystal, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Opiant.“As CEO of three pharmaceutical companies, and founder of two, Craig has terrific experience in creating shareholder value through successfully bringing new medicines to market. His appointment as Chairman is particularly timely as we continue to advance OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, a potential best-in-class treatment for opioid overdose. I also want to thank Gaby for her leadership during an important time in Opiant’s journey and am delighted that she will continue to serve as a valued independent member of our Board.”

“Opiant offers a unique profile as a company focused on addiction and overdose,” said Craig Collard, incoming Chairman, Board of Directors, Opiant. “I look forward to working closely with Roger and the rest of the Board as we enter a new phase and move toward potential commercialization of our lead pipeline asset in the next few years.”

Mr. Collard is currently the CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceutics, Inc., a transplant-focused pharmaceutical company, now a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei after its acquisition of Veloxis for $1.3 billion in 2020. Prior to this, he served as the CEO and Chairman of Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company he founded in 2004, until February 2014 when the company was purchased for $300 million by Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Before founding Cornerstone, Mr. Collard served as President and CEO of Carolina Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company he founded in May 2003. From 1992 to 2003, Mr. Collard served in various commercial roles at Verum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and DJ Pharma, Inc. Mr. Collard is a member of the Board of Directors of Veloxis, Sierra Oncology, Inc. and TerrAscend Corporation. Mr. Collard holds a B.S. in Engineering from the Southern College of Technology (now Southern Polytechnic State University) in Marietta, Georgia.

