 

Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance for 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (Trillium or the Company) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, recently presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from December 5-8, 2020, and provides guidance for 2021.

“Our presentations at ASH, as of a data cutoff of November 3, build upon our last corporate update from September 8,” said Jan Skvarka, President and CEO of Trillium Therapeutics. “We presented data where TTI-622 continued to demonstrate a strong safety profile, as well as further dose-dependent improvements in receptor occupancy and PK data. We completed a safety evaluation of the 12 mg/kg dose level, with results indicating no observed dose-limiting toxicity or other major safety concerns, and we escalated dosing to 18 mg/kg. As of the November 3 cutoff, one patient at the 12 mg/kg dose level achieved a stable disease assessment and continued on therapy. TTI-621 continued dosing at 2 mg/kg. We are looking forward to further progress in 2021, moving to combination studies in heme malignancies and solid tumors, and building on a foundation of demonstrated monotherapy activity of our molecules.”

The posters and oral presentation described below were presented at ASH:

TTI-622: Poster Presentation, Publication Number 1191
Investigational CD47-Blocker TTI-622 Shows Single-Agent Activity in Patients with Advanced Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma: Update from the Ongoing First-in-Human Dose Escalation Study
Presenter: Krish Patel, M.D., Center for Blood Disorders and Stem Cell Transplantation, Swedish Cancer Institute, Seattle, WA
Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster I

This poster presentation provided a further update on the safety and anti-tumor activity observed in the ongoing open-label Phase 1 dose escalation study of TTI-622 in patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoma (NCT03530683). As of the data cutoff date of November 3, a total of 31 patients had been enrolled in the first seven cohorts, receiving weekly intravenous doses between 0.05-12 mg/kg. All dose levels were well tolerated and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached. Adverse events (AEs) were predominantly Grade 1-2; related AEs ≥Grade 3 were neutropenia (13%), thrombocytopenia (3%) and anemia (3%). Dose-dependent increases in TTI-622 serum exposure supported continued dose escalation beyond 12 mg/kg, and dose-dependent increases in receptor occupancy (RO) durability were observed. Objective responses were achieved in 6 of 22 (27%) response-evaluable patients, with an overall response rate (ORR) of 35% (6/17) among response-evaluable patients at dose levels ≥0.8 mg/kg. All responses occurred within the first eight weeks of treatment across multiple lymphoma indications, and included one complete response (CR) and five partial responses. The CR patient treatment was ongoing at 534 days and showed evidence of expansion of new and existing T-cell clones. The study is currently dosing at 18 mg/kg.

