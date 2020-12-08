Volta Finance Limited - Result of AGM

 

8 December 2020

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS)
RESULTS OF THE FOURTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Volta Finance Limited announces that at the Fourteenth Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions proposed were duly passed.  One of these resolutions was a special resolution.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting contained within the Annual Report and Accounts 2020, copies of which are available for viewing on the Company’s website http://www.voltafinance.com.

The Board notes the votes against the resolutions to approve the re-election of the directors, Graham Harrison, Stephen Le Page, Paul Meader and Paul Varotsis contained in resolutions 4 to 7 inclusive.  As announced on 6 December 2019, there was a similar vote against the resolutions to approve the re-election of the directors at the Company’s last Annual General Meeting.

Since then, the Board, through the Company’s corporate broker, has sought to engage with the dissenting shareholders to understand their concerns. Unfortunately, despite multiple efforts, the Board and its adviser have been unsuccessful to date in gaining any response. The Board invites the dissenting shareholders to engage, either directly through the Chairman or Senior Independent Director or through the corporate broker, so that the directors may seek to address the dissenting shareholders’ concerns. The Chairman and Senior Independent Director may be contacted at guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Further information on the votes cast for each resolution will be available on the Company’s website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne / Will Talkington
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.
Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 753 investment professionals and €815 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2020.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

 


