NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present on Proactive Investors Livestream, December 10, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce that NexTech CEO, Evan Gappelberg, will be presenting at a special Proactive Investors Livestream focusing on NexTech, the Company’s Black Friday sales, expansion into Southeast Asia, latest new clients, and new technology advances.

Livestream Talking Points:

Life after COVID.

Update on the recently acquired Map Dynamics; a hybrid event platform with over 750 accounts and over $200mill in live event product sales on their Home Base Platform and what this means.

Live events represent upside to revenue and EPS potential in 2021 and beyond.

3D/AR advertising network anticipated to be another major engine of growth for 2021 and upside to revenue and EPS potential.

Company is well positioned for 2021 with a blue chip customer list including, Amazon, Dell, TELUS, Bell Canada, TEDx, UNESCO, Polycom, Viacom, Johnson and Johnson, Carnegie Mellon University, Ryerson University and many others, plus a growing portfolio of high demand technology products.

Update on newly launched distribution deals with well-known consumer brands including Dyson, Philips Norelco, Mr. Coffee, Vitamix, Breville and Cuisinart.

Update on collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities to rival Zoom and address Telemedicine and EdTech Markets.



About NexTech AR

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The company is pursuing four verticals:

InfernoAR: An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.