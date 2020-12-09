 

Reunion Gold Announces Discovery of Significant Gold Mineralization in Shear Zones and Launches Drilling Program at Oko West Project in Guyana

Trench #9 intersects 30 m at 2.24 g/t (including 8 m at 5.28 g/t) and 50 m at 2.04 g/t (including 16 m at 4.23 g/t)

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) ("Reunion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold mineralization in shear zones and the commencement of a 1,000-meter diamond drilling program at its Oko West Project in Guyana (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • The trenching program resumed in September 2020 after a work suspension due to COVID-19.
  • To date, Reunion has completed 19 trenches for a total length of 1,990 meters; 904 channel samples have been taken.
  • Significant gold assay results from channel samples include 30 meters at 2.24 g/t (including 8 meters at 5.28 g/t) and 50 meters at 2.04 g/t (including 16 meters at 4.23 g/t) at trench OKWT20-009, in a newly discovered shear zone.

Soil sampling in Q1 of 2020 defined a 2 km-long anomaly coincident with major north-south striking shear zones identified from geophysical data acquired in 2019. The Company believes that this gold-in-soil anomaly and trenching results is related to the southern extension of one or more mineralized structures intersected in drilling by G2 Goldfields immediately north of the Oko West permits boundary (Figure 2).

Table 1 reports relevant channel sampling assay results for all trenches. The following 11 trenches returned sampling intervals with strong gold mineralization (Figure 3), particularly at trench OKWT20-009:

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)
OKWT20-001 6 10 4.00 1.85
OKWT20-002 1 5 5.00 3.42
OKWT20-003 0 24 24.00 0.98
OKWT20-004 116 128 12.00 2.00
OKWT20-008 8 14 6.00 1.83
OKWT20-009 0 10 10.00 3.77
  20 50 30.00 2.24
  58 78 20.00 0.85
  82 132 50.00 2.04
OKWT20-013 136 148 12.00 0.80
OKWT20-015 1,4 3,4 2.00 5.97
OKWT20-016 22 26 4.00 2.30
OKWT20-017 24 30 6.00 3.58
OKWT20-018 102 112 10.00 0.59
  126 140 14.00 2.76

This trenching program confirms up to 2 km-long north-south mineralized shear zones straddling the contacts of volcano-sedimentary rocks and granitoids (Figures 2 and 3). The tectonic interaction between these rocks created intense shearing and allowed the introduction of gold mineralization in open spaces, characterized by carbonaceous and sericitic alteration accompanying quartz veining.

