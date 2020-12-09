 

Tix Corporation Announces Expected Move to the OTC Pink Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today announced the expected move of trading of the Company's Common Stock from the OTCQX Marketplace to the OTC Pink Marketplace. The Common Stock is expected to continue trading on the OTCQX until it begins trading on the OTC Pink Marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under ticker symbol "TIXC" upon the opening of trading on January 4, 2021. This move should not disrupt the trading of the Common Stock.

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. Due to COVID-19, the Company suspended its operations in March 2020, which included the closure of its seven discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and its online ticket sales site, www.tix4tonight.com, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. The Company continually monitors the Las Vegas marketplace to determine when and if it will be able to commence operations again.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

Steve Handy
Chief Financial Officer
Tix Corporation
818-761-1002


