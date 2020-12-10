Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Crown Laboratories Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Launch Microcyn Technology-Based Anti-Itch Over-the-Counter Products

Sonoma’s HOCl line of products are clinically proven to manage and relieve the burning, itching and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses, including radiation dermatitis and atopic dermatitis. Sonoma will continue to sell its prescription strength products while Crown will distribute an OTC version available without prescription.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing high performance stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, oral care, nasal care and dermatological conditions, and Crown Laboratories, Inc., a fully integrated global skin care company, announce they have entered into a license and supply agreement for the exclusive rights to sell and market products for the over-the-counter (OTC) dermatological market in the United States. Crown plans to sell Sonoma’s Microcyn technology dermal sprays and gels targeting itch and pain under Sarna, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Anti-Itch Brand , with a unique variety of formulations to quickly relieve itch and skin irritations.

“Having access to Sonoma’s Microcyn technology provides us with the first in class hypochlorous acid-based products in the OTC dermatology market. We believe that integrating these new products into our portfolio of strong brands will provide greater patient access and help improve patient outcomes,” said Jeff Bedard, Crown’s CEO.

“Crown is committed to providing safe and effective solutions that relieve discomfort associated with compromised skin,” said Steve Gallopo, Crown’s Vice President, US/Global OTC Marketing. “Managing pruritus (itch) is essential as it is a major symptom associated with many skin ailments. We are thrilled to offer a clinically proven, steroid-free line of HOCl-products within the Sarna franchise as this represents a major advancement in combating itch within the OTC market.”

“We are excited to partner with Crown Laboratories, which shares our passion of providing patients with access to highly effective health care products. In addition, Crown has extensive experience selling in OTC markets and this partnership will expand our OTC offerings to consumers across the United States and into online retail markets,” said Amy Trombly, Sonoma’s CEO.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 53 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.