Sea Limited Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of American Depositary Shares

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for business expansion and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of 13,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at US$195.00 per ADS in an underwritten public offering. To address strong investor demand, the Company increased the offering size from an initial 11,000,000 ADSs to 13,200,000 ADSs. All of the ADSs to be sold in the offering were offered by Sea. Sea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,980,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions. This offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3ASR, which became automatically effective upon filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2019, New York City time. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering of ADSs has been filed with the SEC. The registration statement on Form F-3ASR and the preliminary prospectus supplement are available at the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 212-902-1171, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866 803-9204.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sea Limited

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Our mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.