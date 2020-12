--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Wolford AG postpones half-year financial reportMid Year Financial ReportBregenz - December 11, 2020. The Executive Board of Wolford AG has decided notto publish the half-year report on December 11, 2020 for the short fiscal year2020 starting on May 1, 2020.The reason for the postponement of publication is the preparation and recordingof the contract adjustments triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and other grantedrent reliefs on numerous leases in the interim financial statement.The Company will aim to complete these steps required for the preparation of theinterim financial statements as soon as possible and publish the half-yearreport no later than December 23, 2020.Further inquiry note:Wolford AGMadeleine DuboisVorstandsbüro / Corporate Press CoordinatorTel: +43 5574 690investor@wolford.com / company.wolford.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Wolford AktiengesellschaftWolfordstrasse 1A-6900 Bregenzphone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410mail: investor@wolford.comWWW: http://company.wolford.comISIN: AT0000834007indexes: ATX GPstockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurtlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112754/4788212OTS: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft