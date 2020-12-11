 

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Postponement half-year report

Wolford AG postpones half-year financial report

Mid Year Financial Report

Bregenz - December 11, 2020. The Executive Board of Wolford AG has decided not
to publish the half-year report on December 11, 2020 for the short fiscal year
2020 starting on May 1, 2020.
The reason for the postponement of publication is the preparation and recording
of the contract adjustments triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and other granted
rent reliefs on numerous leases in the interim financial statement.
The Company will aim to complete these steps required for the preparation of the
interim financial statements as soon as possible and publish the half-year
report no later than December 23, 2020.



Further inquiry note:
Wolford AG
Madeleine Dubois
Vorstandsbüro / Corporate Press Coordinator
Tel: +43 5574 690
investor@wolford.com / company.wolford.com

