EANS-News Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Postponement half-year report
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wolford AG postpones half-year financial report
Mid Year Financial Report
Bregenz - December 11, 2020. The Executive Board of Wolford AG has decided not
to publish the half-year report on December 11, 2020 for the short fiscal year
2020 starting on May 1, 2020.
The reason for the postponement of publication is the preparation and recording
of the contract adjustments triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and other granted
rent reliefs on numerous leases in the interim financial statement.
The Company will aim to complete these steps required for the preparation of the
interim financial statements as soon as possible and publish the half-year
report no later than December 23, 2020.
Further inquiry note:
Wolford AG
Madeleine Dubois
Vorstandsbüro / Corporate Press Coordinator
Tel: +43 5574 690
investor@wolford.com / company.wolford.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurt
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112754/4788212
OTS: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
