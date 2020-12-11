EANS-News Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Postponement half-year report Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 11.12.2020, 10:45 | 37 | 0 | 0 11.12.2020, 10:45 |

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Wolford AG postpones half-year financial report



Mid Year Financial Report



Bregenz - December 11, 2020. The Executive Board of Wolford AG has decided not

to publish the half-year report on December 11, 2020 for the short fiscal year

2020 starting on May 1, 2020.

The reason for the postponement of publication is the preparation and recording

of the contract adjustments triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and other granted

rent reliefs on numerous leases in the interim financial statement.

The Company will aim to complete these steps required for the preparation of the

interim financial statements as soon as possible and publish the half-year

report no later than December 23, 2020.







Further inquiry note:

Wolford AG

Madeleine Dubois

Vorstandsbüro / Corporate Press Coordinator

Tel: +43 5574 690

investor@wolford.com / company.wolford.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410

mail: investor@wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes:

stockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurt

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112754/4788212

OTS: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft





Wolford Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Wolford AG postpones half-year financial reportMid Year Financial ReportBregenz - December 11, 2020. The Executive Board of Wolford AG has decided notto publish the half-year report on December 11, 2020 for the short fiscal year2020 starting on May 1, 2020.The reason for the postponement of publication is the preparation and recordingof the contract adjustments triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and other grantedrent reliefs on numerous leases in the interim financial statement.The Company will aim to complete these steps required for the preparation of theinterim financial statements as soon as possible and publish the half-yearreport no later than December 23, 2020.Further inquiry note:Wolford AGMadeleine DuboisVorstandsbüro / Corporate Press CoordinatorTel: +43 5574 690investor@wolford.com / company.wolford.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Wolford AktiengesellschaftWolfordstrasse 1A-6900 Bregenzphone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410mail: investor@wolford.comWWW: http://company.wolford.comISIN: AT0000834007indexes: ATX GPstockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurtlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112754/4788212OTS: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer