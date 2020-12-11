 

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Takes Action to Strengthen Financial Position for the Future

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 16:13  |  70   |   |   

Remains Independent, Employee-Owned Company Committed to Serving Customers

Operations to Continue as Usual with Ample Liquidity to Meet Obligations

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR) (together with its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, “Ferrellgas”) today announced it has entered into an important agreement with a substantial majority of its noteholders that enables Ferrellgas to continue to be an employee-owned enterprise and move forward with a stronger balance sheet.

James E. Ferrell, Chairman of the Ferrellgas Board of Directors, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Today, we are announcing great news for Ferrellgas. We have a reached an agreement with a substantial majority of our noteholders that will preserve our almost 100-year-old history and maintain ownership by our nearly 5,000 global employees. This deal will permit us to preserve and grow our enterprise as we continue to sell our products in all fifty U.S. states and Puerto Rico, while remaining a Midwest-based and employee-owned business.”

The Transaction Support Agreement (“TSA”) executed between the Company’s parent master limited partnership, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (the “Parent MLP”), Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. (“Parent Finance”), and its noteholders will permit Ferrellgas to remain an independent, employee-owned business under current management while restructuring substantially all of its debt. Importantly, the restructuring will have no impact on Ferrellgas’ operations, will not inhibit Ferrellgas’ ability to provide propane to its almost 800,000 customers throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and will allow its premier Blue Rhino tank exchange business to continue to expand beyond the current 60,000 selling locations.

Ferrellgas will continue to satisfy all its obligations to employees, vendors, suppliers and other partners without interruption. While operations continue as normal, pursuant to the transactions contemplated in the TSA, the debt of the Parent MLP and Parent Finance will be eliminated, approximately $1.5 billion of debt of the operating partnership will be refinanced, and over $1 billion of new capital will be raised by the operating partnership.

According to Mr. Ferrell, “This agreement is an important milestone to allow us to eliminate debt overhang, strengthen our financial position, and partner with our institutional noteholders that recognize the value and growth potential in our enterprise. Importantly, this deal will permit our current management to implement the necessary business plans to grow our enterprise for the benefit of our employee-owners and other stakeholders. All of this will be accomplished without any disruption to our operations.”

Seite 1 von 3
Ferrellgas Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Takes Action to Strengthen Financial Position for the Future Remains Independent, Employee-Owned Company Committed to Serving Customers Operations to Continue as Usual with Ample Liquidity to Meet Obligations OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...