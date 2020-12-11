 

Due to a fire in the Vilniaus baldai factory (II)

Vilniaus Baldai evaluates the damage caused by a fire, which broke out on Friday, the 11th of December, in one of the production departments based in Savanorių ave. 178 B, Vilnius, and restores the production processes taking place there.

It is expected that most of the production facilities at Savanorių ave. will start operating on Saturday morning, and the mechanism affected by the fire – in the coming week. After the temporary shutdown of this mechanism, the company plans to increase production volumes at the new factory in Trakai district, Guopstos village.

The annual financial results are not expected to be significantly affected by this incident.

A fire broke out in one of the production departments – the equipment outside the building caught fire. At the time, shift workers were evacuated smoothly, all of them are healthy.

The causes of the fire are currently being determined, damage caused by fire is also assessed and will be announced once the investigation is completed.


Additional information:

Head of Finance
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 (5) 252 57 00


