 

Arvinas to Host Webcast Presentation of New Clinical Data from ARV-471 and ARV-110 PROTAC Protein Degrader Development Programs

– Event to be webcast live on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will host a live webcast presentation on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide clinical program updates for its PROTAC protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110. The presentation will include updates from the Phase 1 dose escalation studies of ARV-471 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative breast cancer and ARV-110 in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The event will also include an overview of the recently initiated Phase 2 dose expansion study for ARV-110.

The live webcast presentation will be available here or on the Company’s website at www.arvinas.com under Events + Presentations. To access the event via dial-in, please dial (844) 467-7654 (domestic) or (602) 563-8497 (international) and refer to conference ID 9681734. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website following the presentation.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com

Contacts for Arvinas

Investors
Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations
ir@arvinas.com 

Media
Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications
kirsten.owens@arvinas.com 


