Arvinas to Host Webcast Presentation of New Clinical Data from ARV-471 and ARV-110 PROTAC Protein Degrader Development Programs

– Event to be webcast live on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will host a live webcast presentation on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide clinical program updates for its PROTAC protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110. The presentation will include updates from the Phase 1 dose escalation studies of ARV-471 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative breast cancer and ARV-110 in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The event will also include an overview of the recently initiated Phase 2 dose expansion study for ARV-110.



The live webcast presentation will be available here or on the Company’s website at www.arvinas.com under Events + Presentations. To access the event via dial-in, please dial (844) 467-7654 (domestic) or (602) 563-8497 (international) and refer to conference ID 9681734. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website following the presentation.