Destination XL Group, Inc. Looks to Fiscal 2021 for Continued Recovery

“Since the start of COVID-19, we have been aggressively positioning our Company to withstand the economic downturn in the apparel sector, to maintain our liquidity, and to serve our customers wherever and whenever he wishes to shop. As we prepare to turn the page on fiscal 2020 and look forward to fiscal 2021, I wanted to share with you, at a high level, our belief in fiscal 2021 of continued recovery. The steps we have taken in 2020 to manage inventory, restructure occupancy costs, and reduce our selling, general and administrative costs create greater operating leverage on a reduced sales base in our business model. These actions have also helped us to preserve liquidity. At November month-end, we had $20.6 million in cash and availability remaining under our credit facility of $13.6 million,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter.

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing, continues to believe a path for recovery for fiscal year 2021 is in view given its actions and performance to date from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We announced separately today that the Company has begun the process of transferring from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the OTCQX market. In light of that announcement, we felt it was important to share more broadly our financial targets for fiscal 2021, which will be presented in mid-January, along with an early release of our Holiday Results. At that time we will present our targets for Sales, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow metrics as well as the strategic and more detailed elements of our 2021 financial goals.

We expect to achieve results through continued penetration of our direct business, a modest recovery in store traffic during the course of the year, and a slight improvement in our wholesale business. Year-to-date through November, our DXL.com sales were up 41% over fiscal 2019 levels, and we expect the growth trend in this channel to continue in fiscal 2021. We also expect our stores to continue their trend of being down compared to fiscal 2019 levels,” Kanter concluded.

In mid-January, the Company is planning to announce its sales results for the 9-week Holiday period ending January 2, 2021. The Company is also planning to comment more broadly on its strategic plan for fiscal 2021 at that time.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of men’s clothing in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States as well as in Toronto, Canada. In addition to DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores, subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. also operate Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, and e-commerce sites, including DXL.com. DXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.