VanadiumCorp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE: "VRB") (OTCBB:"APAFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report entitled the "Lac Doré Project, Chibougamau, Québec, Canada" with an effective date of December 10, 2020 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.vanadiumcorp.com).



The Technical Report discloses the results of a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Company's 100% owned Lac Doré Vanadium Project. The total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources for the Lac Doré project are estimated at 214.93 million tonnes (Mt) of mineralized material contained in the Lac Doré Main Zone with the potential to produce 52.97 million tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading 1.3% Vanadium Pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ), 62% Iron (Fe) and 8.7% Titanium Dioxide (TiO 2 ).