 

Eastern Bank Welcomes Curate Partners As An Asset Based Lending Customer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 21:32  |  27   |   |   

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce Curate Partners LLC and its subsidiaries Curate Partners LLC, II and Curate Insights, LLC as new asset based lending customers in its Commercial Banking Division. Founded in 2014, Curate Partners is a specialized recruitment and consulting agency helping organizations achieve digital transformation. Eastern is providing an asset based lending (ABL) line of credit to meet Curate’s working capital and general corporate financing needs.

Curate serves clients in sectors that include banking and financial services, healthcare, wireless communications, and computer software. Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Curate Partners ranked first among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in 2018. Also in 2018, Curate ranked 20th among Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in the US and in 2019, it earned ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award for both Talent and Client categories, the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies for quality based on ratings provided by clients and job candidates. Curate Partners was founded by five industry veterans, Dan Foley, Ron Fuccillo, Sean Brady, Chris White, and Mike Giglio, who recognized a need for digital transformation and technology innovation in talent recruitment.

“Curate Partners is pleased to begin a new banking relationship with Eastern Bank,” said Daniel Foley, Founder and CEO, Curate Partners. “People are the core of our business, and Eastern’s leadership in the community resonates with our commitment to our clients, job candidates and our employees.”

“Curate is looking forward to a long and successful partnership with Eastern”, said Ron Fuccillo, CFO and Cofounder, Curate Partners. “Our transition to their facility and banking platform was seamless which is a credit to their team.”

“Curate Partners offers new ways to consider the talent recruitment experience through technology innovation and the digital workforce, and we look forward to offering our asset based lending solutions to support its daily operations and expansion plans,” said Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer of Eastern Bank.

Eastern provides a range of commercial financing offerings to help local companies across many industries to improve cash flow, increase efficiencies and build for the future. Commercial lending solutions include working capital/lines of credit, equipment/term loans, real estate loans, acquisition financing and asset based lending.

The Commercial Banking team advising Curate Partners includes Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone, Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Based Lending Don Lewis, and Senior Vice President, ABL Relationship Manager Dan Bolger.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of September 30, 2020, Eastern Bank had approximately $15.5 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded $140 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,800+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

Eastern Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Welcomes Curate Partners As An Asset Based Lending Customer Eastern Bank is pleased to announce Curate Partners LLC and its subsidiaries Curate Partners LLC, II and Curate Insights, LLC as new asset based lending customers in its Commercial Banking Division. Founded in 2014, Curate Partners is a specialized …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Eastern Bank Named #1 SBA Lender in Massachusetts for the 12th Year in a Row, and in New England for the 11th Year in a Row
01.12.20
Eastern Insurance Group LLC Acquires Assets Of Campbell, Flaherty & Ring Insurance Agency, Inc.
19.11.20
Greg Buscone, Eastern Bank Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer, Joins BDC Capital Board of Directors
18.11.20
Eastern Bank Welcomes Alarm New England As A Commercial Customer