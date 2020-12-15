Cegedim Capital Markets Day 2020

 

PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

   

Cegedim’s first Capital Markets Day
in a pure virtual format

 

December 15, 2020, from 2:30 to 5:00pm CET

 

To attend and register

 

Boulogne-Billancourt, December 15, 2020

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, will host its 2020 Capital Markets Day on December 15th, at 2:30 pm CET, in a pure virtual format, with a mix of live and pre-recorded content, and a live Q&A session at the end.

Agenda:

  • Welcome and Opening remarks by Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Chief Investment Officer / Head of Investor Relations of Cegedim.
  • Cegedim in 2020, by Jan Eryk Umiastowski.
  • How we drive value through innovation, by Laurent Labrune Managing Director of Cegedim.
  • Covid-19 pandemic: Key facts, by Beranger Lekens, Director THIN
  • Innovation at Cegedim Healthcare Software, by Stefan Janssens, President of Cegedim Healthcare Software.
  • Innovation at Cegedim e-business.
  • Innovation is all around at Cegedim.
  • Sustainability.
  • Financial Strategy, by Jan Eryk Umiastowski.
  • Wrap up, by Jan Eryk Umiastowski.
  • Q&A session in presence of Laurent Labrune.

At the meeting, Cegedim will indicate that the second lockdown seems to have affected the Group less than the first one. However, December is always the strongest month at Cegedim, so we will have to wait until the end of December to get the full picture.
Then Group will remained that it spend around €100 million per year on innovation and have more than 1,400 people dedicated to it. Lastly, it will be the opportunity to come back to the launch of Maiia gestion that has already won 159 contracts in one week.

A recording of this Capital Markets Day will be available on Cegedim’s financial website after the meeting at:
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/presentations.aspx and on Cegedim IR mobile app.
To download the app, visit: https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs almost 5,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue in excess of €500 million in 2019. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com
And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 



Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.com
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
Cegedim
Chief Investment Officer
and head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo & Irène Semeraro
suPR
Relations Médias
Tel.:  +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
        +33 (0)6 80 80 83 97
cegedim@supr-agency.com 		 

 

 

Attachments


Disclaimer

