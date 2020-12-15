 

Vetoquinol 2021 Calendar of Financial Communication

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 17:55  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2021.

January 21, 2021              

 

2020 Annual revenues (after market)

April 1, 2021              

 

2020 Annual results (before market)

April 15, 2021              

 

2021 First quarter revenues (after market)

May 27, 2021              

 

Annual shareholders’ meeting

June 8, 2021              

 

Dividend distribution

July 29, 2021              

 

2021 Interim revenues and interim results (after market)

October 14, 2021              

 

2021 Third quarter revenues (after market)

January 20, 2022              

 

2021 Annual revenues (after market)

Next update: 2020 Annual revenues - January 21, 2021 after market close

About Vetoquinol
 Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.
As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.
Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At June 30th 2020, Vetoquinol employs 2,401 people.
Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com.

Vetoquinol Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vetoquinol 2021 Calendar of Financial Communication Regulatory News: Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2021. January 21, 2021                 2020 Annual revenues (after market) April 1, 2021                 2020 Annual results (before market) April 15, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
Velodyne Lidar’s Velabit Wins Silicon Valley Robotics Innovation Award
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity