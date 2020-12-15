Vetoquinol 2021 Calendar of Financial Communication
Regulatory News:
Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2021.
|
January 21, 2021
|
2020 Annual revenues (after market)
April 1, 2021
2020 Annual results (before market)
April 15, 2021
2021 First quarter revenues (after market)
May 27, 2021
Annual shareholders’ meeting
June 8, 2021
Dividend distribution
July 29, 2021
2021 Interim revenues and interim results (after market)
October 14, 2021
2021 Third quarter revenues (after market)
January 20, 2022
2021 Annual revenues (after market)
Next update: 2020 Annual revenues - January 21, 2021 after market close
About Vetoquinol
Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.
As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.
Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At June 30th 2020, Vetoquinol employs 2,401 people.
Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).
For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005745/en/Vetoquinol Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare