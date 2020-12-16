 

Lipidor signs cooperation agreement with contract manufacturer to offer licensees the opportunity for GMP production

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 08:38  |  51   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipidor AB (Nasdaq First North: LIPI) announced today that the Company has signed a new cooperation agreement with Aurena Laboratories AB. Over a five-year period, Lipidor will invest up to SEK 15 million in the new collaboration. Under the agreement, Aurena Laboratories will establish a production unit to meet the regulatory requirements for the manufacture of Lipidor's pharmaceutical products. This will enable Lipidor to offer potential licensees the opportunity for large-scale commercial production. This is an important step towards a licensing agreement for Lipidor drug candidates, AKP01 and AKP02, for the treatment of psoriasis.

Aurena Laboratories has already met the requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial drug production. Through the new cooperation, the parties will jointly ensure that the production meets all requirements for registration application within the EU. According to the first target milestone, the production unit shall be ready to manufacture so-called stability batches for registration documentation during the first half of 2021. This is followed by a number of activities and sub-milestones to ensure the unit's capacity up to full-scale commercial production. The collaboration will also ensure that the processes and manufacturing otherwise meet current requirements for CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) for commercial production of prescription drugs based on Lipidor's formulation platform AKVANO.

"We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation with Aurena Laboratories. The new cooperation involves an intensive and increased transfer of knowledge between the companies, and the implementation of a development plan for the production facility. The goal is to facilitate the registration process and to be able to offer licensees the opportunity for a high-quality and large-scale manufacture of Lipidor's prescription drug candidates for upcoming commercialization," says Ola Holmlund, CEO of Lipidor.

"Being able to demonstrate that the infrastructure is in place, that the production meets all regulatory requirements, and that the plant has capacity for commercial production are all strategically important for ongoing discussions with potential licensees."

"We look forward to working side by side with Lipidor to be able to offer manufacturing to their future licensees. Aurena will invest in this project for several years and our view is that it is both commercially and strategically important," says Magnus Hedman, Chairman of the Board, Aurena Laboratories.

Lipidor has already cooperated with the contract manufacturer Aurena Laboratories regarding hand and skin disinfection sprays and veterinary care products. Production takes place at Aurena Laboratories' production facility in Karlstad, Sweden and products are distributed from there to customers in Sweden and internationally. Aurena Laboratories is a leader in contract manufacturing of aerosol and spray products for the pharmaceutical industry and is one of Lipidor's two strong industrial principal owners. All in all, this contributes to Lipidor's ability to more rapidly develop and commercialize ever more competitive drug candidates.

This disclosure contains information that Lipidor is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16-12-2020 08:15 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact

Ola Holmlund, CEO
Phone: +46 72 50 70 369
E-mail: ola.holmlund@lipidor.se

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB
Telefon: 08-463 83 00
E-post: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/lipidor/r/lipidor-signs-cooperation-agreement-with-contract-manufacturer-to-offer-licensees-the-opportunity-fo,c3255815

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17081/3255815/1349176.pdf

201216_EN_PR Lipidor signs cooperation agreements to offer licensees option of GMP-production

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lipidor signs cooperation agreement with contract manufacturer to offer licensees the opportunity for GMP production STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lipidor AB (Nasdaq First North: LIPI) announced today that the Company has signed a new cooperation agreement with Aurena Laboratories AB. Over a five-year period, Lipidor will invest up to SEK 15 million in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Globalization Partners Announces Specialized Team to Support Global M&A Transactions
Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne ...
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Poseidon Principles: 15 financial institutions disclose the climate alignment of their ship finance portfolios
Cantargia has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 564 million
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments