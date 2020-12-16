 

AB Science will host a live webcast on December 17, 2020 on masitinib results in Alzheimer’s Disease

AB SCIENCE WILL HOST A LIVE WEBCAST ON THURSDAY DECEMBER 17, 2020 ON MASITINIB RESULTS IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Paris, December 16, 2020, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) will host a live webcast on December 17, 2020 with key opinion leaders to discuss recently reported results from the Phase 2B/3 masitinib trial in Alzheimer’s Disease.

The webcast will feature presentations by four Key Opinion Leaders:

  • Bruno Dubois, MD (Neurological Institute of the Salpêtrière University Hospital, Paris)
  • Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD (Alzheimer Center at the VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam)
  • Jeffrey L. Cummings, MD (Chamber-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at UNLV, Las Vegas)
  • Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD (Hospital Necker Paris, France), president of AB Science scientific committee and member of the French Académie des Sciences

AB Science, along with these key opinion leaders, will provide:

  • An explanation of the rationale to position masitinib in the treatment of with mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease
  • A presentation of the results from the recently reported Phase 2B/3 masitinib clinical trial in Alzheimer’s Disease

            
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the key opinion leaders and management of AB Science.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 kinases, which may have broad applicability in neurodegenerative disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s Disease.

On December 16th, AB Science announced that its Phase 2B/3 trial with oral masitinib met its predefined primary endpoint.

Dial-In & Webcast Information

Webcast date: Thursday, December 17, 2020. US: 11am-12pm EST; Europe 5pm-6pm CET
Number for the US: +1 646 722 4916
Number for France: +33 1 70 71 01 59  
International numbers (outside US and France): Numbers for other countries are listed on the webcast page
Conference ID: 14544963#

Webcast connection page here

KOL Biographies

The following key opinion leaders will participate in the webcast:

Bruno Dubois
Bruno Dubois is currently Professor of Neurology at the Neurological Institute of the Salpétrière University Hospital at Paris, University Pierre et Marie Curie Paris VI. He is Director of the Behavioural Neurology Department and of the Dementia Research Center at the Hospital. He is also Director of the Research Unit Inserm U-610 of the ICM (Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière) of the Hospital. He is coordinator of the National Reference Center on Rare Dementias and of the National Reference Center for young-onset Alzheimer patients. He is President of the Scientific Committee of France-Alzheimer and of IFRAD (International Fund Raising for Alzheimer’s disease), consultant for the Human Frontier Program and Expert of the French Agency of Drugs. He is a member of the European Alzheimer Disease Consortium (EADC). He has published on anatomical and biochemical studies on the central cholinergic systems in rodents and humans; on cognitive neuropharmacology; and on neuropsychology in patients with dementia, with special reference to memory and executive functions. He recently organized an Expert Consensus on the new criteria for Alzheimer’s disease and a Task Force on the new criteria for Parkinson’s disease dementia. He is principal or co-investigator of a number of research programs focusing on AD, prodromal AD and dementia in Parkinson’s disease.

