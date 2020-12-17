 

The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios Reaches Milestone in Gross Transaction Value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

The International Emerging Artist Fair Plans to Expand Virtual Offerings in 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, today announced its Online Studios has contributed to more than $2.5 million in Gross Transaction Value (GTV) since its launch this past April. The Online Studios digital platform is inspired by the offline fair experience and was created in partnership with global online art gallery Saatchi Art. With the success of Online Studios, The Other Art Fair plans to develop an expanded virtual strategy in 2021, pairing the unique in-real-life fair experience that attendees have come to expect from The Other Art Fair with immersive virtual programming that extends the local fair experience to a global online audience.

“Online Studios has seen fantastic momentum by cultivating an online fair experience as rich in content as our in-person events,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what is possible in the digital space and we are excited to introduce innovative new programming that will truly immerse our online audience in the live fair experience.”

The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios features curated collections, emerging art city spotlights, and exclusive digital programming, such as live artist workshops, virtual art tours and in-studio artist profiles, along with live streamed social media content produced especially for Online Studios. Online Studios’ special Guest Artist program has proven to be a popular feature with art buyers, showcasing original artworks and prints by Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, Actor/Comedian Noel Fielding and Incubus lead singer Brandon Boyd.

For more information on The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios, please visit here.

About The Other Art Fair
The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

Seite 1 von 3
Leaf Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios Reaches Milestone in Gross Transaction Value The International Emerging Artist Fair Plans to Expand Virtual Offerings in 2021SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, today announced its Online Studios …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Leaf Group Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
14.12.20
Leaf Group Ltd. Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards
10.12.20
Leaf Group Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
09.12.20
Leaf Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
08.12.20
Well+Good Launches Annual Wellness Trends Report
03.12.20
Society6 Delivers $21.3 Million in Gross Transaction Value in November, Marking Strongest Month in Brand’s History
01.12.20
Livestrong.com Launches Cardio-for-a-Cause Challenge
24.11.20
Leaf Group to Participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference
23.11.20
#2 Ranked Travel Information Digital Media Brand, OnlyInYourState, Releases New Report Highlighting Insights from its Recent Travel Survey
23.11.20
Leaf Group Appoints Harold Logan to Board of Directors