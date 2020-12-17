The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios Reaches Milestone in Gross Transaction Value

The International Emerging Artist Fair Plans to Expand Virtual Offerings in 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, today announced its Online Studios has contributed to more than $2.5 million in Gross Transaction Value (GTV) since its launch this past April. The Online Studios digital platform is inspired by the offline fair experience and was created in partnership with global online art gallery Saatchi Art. With the success of Online Studios, The Other Art Fair plans to develop an expanded virtual strategy in 2021, pairing the unique in-real-life fair experience that attendees have come to expect from The Other Art Fair with immersive virtual programming that extends the local fair experience to a global online audience.



“Online Studios has seen fantastic momentum by cultivating an online fair experience as rich in content as our in-person events,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what is possible in the digital space and we are excited to introduce innovative new programming that will truly immerse our online audience in the live fair experience.”