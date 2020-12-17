Update to Nexity’s Strategic Plan

Nexity’s Board of Directors, chaired by Alain Dinin, met today to approve the direction of an updated strategic plan, the aim of which is to prepare the Group to seize growth opportunities arising from the current circumstances while capitalising on its key strengths.

Nexity confirmed its service platform strategy, enabling the Group to roll out packaged solutions tailored to its clients’ specific needs, whether they are individuals, companies, local authorities or institutional investors.

This strategic plan focuses on the drivers of Nexity’s responsible, profitable growth for 2023, capitalising on its key strengths and accelerating initiatives connected to the major transformations under way in its main markets and business lines. It includes operational improvements to be implemented as well as key priorities for its client strategy.

Actions for operational improvement:

Focus on business lines that, working in combination, help create added value for the Group’s clients

Accelerate property development initiatives, building up the Group’s land development and sourcing capacity by mobilising all its business lines and networks

Reaffirm Nexity’s leadership in low-carbon real estate and continue growing in the market for energy renovation and refurbishment of condominiums

Create new drivers of geographic growth by reinforcing the Group’s regional network in France and consolidating its presence abroad, particularly in Poland and Germany

Achieve economies of scale in each of the Group’s business lines by fully capitalising on its size

Bolster Nexity’s financial structure by reducing its leverage

Key priorities of the Group’s client strategy:

Develop a specific range of solutions for institutional clients by combining products and services that fit their needs

Support demand from first-time buyers and private investors in terms of both buying and managing properties

Help companies transform in the post-Covid world by rolling out a full range of real estate solutions, from corporate head offices to housing and remote workplaces

Meet demand from local authorities, in particular by offering solutions for city centres and medium-sized towns, leveraging the Group’s expertise in revitalising ground-floor retail space, services tailored to local businesses and renovation

Invest more in customer satisfaction and the digitisation of the Group’s activities

The implementation of these operational improvement initiatives and the rollout of client strategies are made possible by the key expertise and engagement of employees at Nexity, which is now certified a “Great Place to Work”. It is also driven by the ambitious CSR approach steadfastly upheld by these employees throughout the Group's operations, as reflected in the recent E3C2 certification (the first in France for a commercial building) obtained for the Palazzo Méridia building in Nice.