 

Texas Roadhouse Appoints Jerry Morgan President

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 22:01  |  17   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that Regional Market Partner Jerry Morgan has been promoted to President of the Louisville-based restaurant company, effective January of 2021.

Morgan, who will relocate to Louisville, will report directly to Kent Taylor who will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Taylor had assumed the role of President when the role was vacated in June of 2019.

Taylor commented, “Going from three jobs to two, will allow me to focus my additional time, energy, and creativity on our future growth, such as establishing Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers as segment leaders and expanding our retail initiatives, including Butcher Shop and our new Margarita Mix. I also want to expand our To-Go operations and have several other ideas that I think will propel Texas Roadhouse into the next decade.”

A 23-year veteran of Texas Roadhouse, Morgan has more than 35 years of restaurant management experience with Texas Roadhouse, Bennigan’s and Burger King.

Morgan started his Texas Roadhouse career in 1997 as Managing Partner of the company’s first restaurant in Texas. He earned the company’s most prestigious award, Managing Partner of the Year, in 2001 and was promoted to Market Partner later that year.

In 2015, Morgan was named Regional Market Partner, where he was responsible for overseeing more than 120 restaurants in 14 states.

Taylor continued, “Jerry brings great operational focus and leadership to an already stellar executive leadership team and is a perfect balance to our awesome field operations led by our Chief Operating Officer, Doug Thompson, and our Regional Market Partners.”

Both Morgan and Thompson along with Chief Financial Officer Tonya Robinson and a few other Louisville-based executives will report to Taylor. 

Taylor added, “Jerry will spend his first few months listening, learning and serving alongside our folks at the Support Center in Louisville.”

Morgan commented, “I look forward to joining the amazing Support Center family, which does such an outstanding job of serving our operators. I have learned firsthand that hospitality just happens to be the name of our industry. It’s not just what we do. What we do best is to be great teammates, build relationships, and have a passion for serving others. Let’s go Roadhouse.”

About the Company
Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Michael Bailen
(502) 515-7298

Media

Travis Doster
(502) 638-5457


Texas Roadhouse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Texas Roadhouse Appoints Jerry Morgan President LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that Regional Market Partner Jerry Morgan has been promoted to President of the Louisville-based restaurant company, effective January of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...