The First Bancorp Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per share. This fourth quarter dividend is payable January 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 6, 2021. Based on the December 16, 2020 closing price of $25.41 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.24 per share translates to a yield of 4.88%.

"The First Bancorp reported strong earnings in the first three quarters of 2020, including record earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "The Company's Board of Directors remains supportive of paying a generous cash dividend to our shareholders and I am pleased we are able to do so."