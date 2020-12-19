 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2020 / 03:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christopher
Last name(s): Ferraro

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: President

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI
254900ULFH90UKBGDV65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: KYG370921069

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.905 CAD 230035.50 CAD
7.8321 CAD 116698.29 CAD
7.751 CAD 139518.00 CAD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.8428 CAD 486251.7900 CAD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Toronto Stock Exchange
MIC: XTSE


