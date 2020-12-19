

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2020 / 03:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christopher Last name(s): Ferraro

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: President

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI

254900ULFH90UKBGDV65

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: KYG370921069

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.905 CAD 230035.50 CAD 7.8321 CAD 116698.29 CAD 7.751 CAD 139518.00 CAD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.8428 CAD 486251.7900 CAD

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Toronto Stock Exchange MIC: XTSE

