 

EQS-News Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.12.2020, 07:00  |  84   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer

21.12.2020 / 07:00

Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer

 

Geneva, Switzerland, December 21, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of Christiaan ("Chris") L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective December 21, 2020. Mr. Stijnen will strengthen the management team in all activities pertaining to the commercialization of RLF-100(TM) and other future assets.

Mr. Stijnen is a highly experienced pharmaceutical executive with a successful track record in marketing, general management, access strategy and product development across a variety of indications. Prior to joining Relief, he had an impressive career with Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was responsible for the marketing and commercialization of the company's portfolio in various international subsidiaries between 2005 and March 2020. Most recently he was VP Product & Portfolio Strategy and Interim Head Commercial Strategy and Capabilities for Bristol-Myers Squibb China in Shanghai, China. Before that, he was Head Operations & Japan liaison, Product Portfolio and Access Strategy Department for Bristol-Myers Squibb Worldwide Commercial Organization in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Prior to this, he developed early access strategies for specialty and orphan pipeline drugs as Access Strategy Lead Immunology, Fibrosis & Genetically Defined Diseases. Mr. Stijnen accumulated further product launch and commercialization experience as General Manager and President Director at Bristol-Myers Squibb locations in Russia, Turkey and Indonesia. His career with Bristol-Myers Squibb followed a 15-year tenure with Organon, which was acquired in 2007 by Schering-Plough Corporation (now part of Merck & Co.). At Organon, Mr. Stijnen helped launch various products and set up the Organon offices in Colombia to restructure commercialization activities in Central America. A native of The Netherlands, Mr. Stijnen earned a MSc. in Business Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam.

Seite 1 von 4
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Personnel Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer 21.12.2020 / 07:00 Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer   Geneva, Switzerland, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - End of Year Message
DGAP-Adhoc: Mühl Product & Service AG: Thomas Wolf stellt Befreiungsantrag
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Tele Columbus AG; Bidder: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
DGAP-News: United Internet supports the implementation of Tele Columbus's Fiber Champion strategy and welcomes ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus setzt mit Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners und United ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus focuses on delivering on its planned fiber expansion together with ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares beschleunigt Wachstum durch die Unterzeichnung eines verbindlichen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet supports the implementation of Tele Columbus's Fiber Champion strategy and welcomes ...
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Chris L.J.J. Stijnen zum Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Relief ernennt Chris L.J.J. Stijnen zum Chief Commercial Officer (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Chris L.J.J. Stijnen zum Chief Commercial Officer
18.12.20
DGAP-News: Relief gibt die Ergebnisse der mit großer Mehrheit angenommenen Tagesordnungspunkte der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG bekannt (deutsch)
18.12.20
EQS-News: Relief Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG Approved with Large Majority
18.12.20
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ergebnisse der mit großer Mehrheit angenommenen Tagesordnungspunkte der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG bekannt
07.12.20
DGAP-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der Phase-2b/3 Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur Behandlung von kritischem Covid-19 mit Atemversagen (deutsch)
07.12.20
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der Phase-2b/3 Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur Behandlung von kritischem Covid-19 mit Atemversagen
07.12.20
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx Meet 165 Patient Enrollment Target in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure
25.11.20
DGAP-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei In
25.11.20
EQS-News: Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:59 Uhr
5.920
Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
03.11.20
2
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im US-FDA