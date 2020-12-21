Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer

Geneva, Switzerland, December 21, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of Christiaan ("Chris") L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective December 21, 2020. Mr. Stijnen will strengthen the management team in all activities pertaining to the commercialization of RLF-100(TM) and other future assets.



Mr. Stijnen is a highly experienced pharmaceutical executive with a successful track record in marketing, general management, access strategy and product development across a variety of indications. Prior to joining Relief, he had an impressive career with Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was responsible for the marketing and commercialization of the company's portfolio in various international subsidiaries between 2005 and March 2020. Most recently he was VP Product & Portfolio Strategy and Interim Head Commercial Strategy and Capabilities for Bristol-Myers Squibb China in Shanghai, China. Before that, he was Head Operations & Japan liaison, Product Portfolio and Access Strategy Department for Bristol-Myers Squibb Worldwide Commercial Organization in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Prior to this, he developed early access strategies for specialty and orphan pipeline drugs as Access Strategy Lead Immunology, Fibrosis & Genetically Defined Diseases. Mr. Stijnen accumulated further product launch and commercialization experience as General Manager and President Director at Bristol-Myers Squibb locations in Russia, Turkey and Indonesia. His career with Bristol-Myers Squibb followed a 15-year tenure with Organon, which was acquired in 2007 by Schering-Plough Corporation (now part of Merck & Co.). At Organon, Mr. Stijnen helped launch various products and set up the Organon offices in Colombia to restructure commercialization activities in Central America. A native of The Netherlands, Mr. Stijnen earned a MSc. in Business Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam.

