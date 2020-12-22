 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 9F Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. 9F sold about 8.9 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in its August 15, 2019, initial public stock offering (“IPO”), at $9.50 per ADS. Since the IPO, 9F’s ADS price has dropped massively, closing at $1.26 per ADS on December 15, 2020.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

