Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands, December 23 , 2020 - AND International Publishers N.V . (“AND” or the “Company”) (Ticker: AND.AS) , a location-aware content technology company, now operating as GeoJunxion, today announces a €830K private placement of 518,820 newly issued ordinary shares at a price of €1.60 per share with existing and new investors. The Company expects the transaction to close before year end 2020.

THIS PRESS RELEASE AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND NOT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the currently outstanding shares of the Company and are expected to be listed and traded on Euronext Amsterdam on December 29, 2020. Following the Placing, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 4,242,957 ordinary shares.

Thierry Jaccoud, CEO of AND commented: “I am very pleased to announce that we have successfully completed a private placement of new shares with several of our long-standing shareholders and I am also happy to welcome some new ones. The Placing will allow us to accelerate our product development program and consolidate our sales platform. This new investment in AND demonstrates confidence in our new strategy, which is focused on building recurring revenues through the development of tailor-made premium location aware products and services. These products and services have been designed with safety, sustainability and last mile applications in mind.”

The proceeds from the Placing will be used to accelerate AND’s product portfolio expansion program, the Company’s sales network as well as fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Ends

About AND International Publishers NV

AND with its new brand GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.