 

Veolia Environnement  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement
21, rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 December 17, 2020

 578,611,362

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 615,082,672

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 602,220,499

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of December 17, 2020 (36,471,310 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of December 17, 2020 (12,862,173 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of December 17, 2020).

