Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces an intention to complete two shares for debt transactions with an arm’s length lender wherein the lender will accept an aggregate of 13,145,130 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.039 per share in satisfaction of US$512,660, representing the outstanding principal and accrued and unpaid interest up to and including December 28, 2020, under a debenture issued by Company to the lender on July 19, 2019 that matured on October 19, 2020 and a debenture issued by Company to the lender on September 17, 2019 that matured on December 17, 2020.



The Company (with the lenders’ consent) determined to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to ‎‎preserve the ‎Company’s cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working ‎capital.‎