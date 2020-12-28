Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil
company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, announces an intention to complete two shares for debt transactions with an
arm’s length lender wherein the lender will accept an aggregate of 13,145,130 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.039 per share in satisfaction of US$512,660, representing the
outstanding principal and accrued and unpaid interest up to and including December 28, 2020, under a debenture issued by Company to the lender on July 19, 2019 that matured on October 19, 2020 and
a debenture issued by Company to the lender on September 17, 2019 that matured on December 17, 2020.
The Company (with the lenders’ consent) determined to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve the Company’s cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working capital.
The foregoing transactions are subject to all necessary approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). The foregoing securities will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and applicable state securities laws, and will be issued as “restricted securities” (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, the shares issuable will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.
About Petroteq Energy Inc.
Petroteq is a fully integrated clean technology company focused on the development and implementation of a new proprietary technology for oil extraction. The Company has an environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy and bitumen from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits. Petroteq is engaged in the development and implementation of its patented environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge soil remediation and heavy oil extraction processing facility located near Vernal, Utah.
