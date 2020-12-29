 

Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 23:15  |  44   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the ‘Meeting’), that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was held via teleconference on December 29, 2020, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 4,364,149 common shares representing 2.62% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:


NOMINEE 		VOTES 
FOR 		%
 FOR 		VOTES
 WITHHELD 		%
 WITHHELD
Martin Rowley 4,124,837 95.61 189,401 4.39
Mark Frewin 4,124,815 95.61 189,423 4.39
Paul Matysek 4,103,693 95.12 210,545 4.88
Jorge Estepa 4,124,835 95.61 189,403 4.39
Elia Ndevanjema Shikongo 4,124,837 95.61 189,401 4.39

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors. The Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on December 29, 2020, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 166.9m

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary                        
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com 


Forsys Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the ‘Meeting’), that due to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
108.199
Forsys Metals: RT-Kurse und RT-Kommentare