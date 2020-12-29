Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the ‘Meeting’), that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was held via teleconference on December 29, 2020, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.



A total of 4,364,149 common shares representing 2.62% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows: