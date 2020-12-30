Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.12.2020, 14:00 | 69 | 0 | 0 30.12.2020, 14:00 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to provide a summary of the Company’s key activities this past calendar year.

- Announced that the first patient had been dosed at the Waikato Hospital located in Hamilton, New Zealand. October 13 - Announced that the IPF and chronic cough study reached 25% of its enrollment target. Ifenprodil COVID-19 Clinical Research Program

- Reported, in a descriptive format, positive trending interim data for the Phase 2b part of the Company's Ifenprodil COVID-19 study. December 24 - Announced that the last patient from the Phase 2b part of its Ifenprodil COVID-19 study had completed both the treatment period and two week follow up. Finance







