 

SunHydrogen Provides End-of-Year Corporate Update

The Company overview details the status of the Gen 1 and Gen 2 programs, strategic partnerships, and other corporate milestones and goals

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today shared an end of year business and technology development update.

The Gen 1 program was designed to provide a clear proof of concept and demonstrate the potential for scalable growth, and ultimately commercial viability. Currently, SunHydrogen is completing the build-out of the 100 prototype solar hydrogen units that include solar cell assembly with applied coatings and catalysts, and the housing for safe hydrogen collection. For the manufacturing of the solar hydrogen panels for demonstration, the Company is working with Suzhou GH New Energy Tech Co., LTD and Suzhou Maimaosi Sensor Technology Co., LTD, both based in Suzhou, China. The Gen 1 technology uses multi-junction amorphous silicon solar cells.

In 2019, the company demonstrated 1000 hours of continuous hydrogen production utilizing Gen 1 cell technology. While the overall efficiency of the cells is low, SunHydrogen has gained significant and valuable insight during experimentation for the development of its Gen 2 nanoparticle technology. SunHydrogen anticipates completing the 100 demonstration units in the beginning of Q2 of 2021, enabling the Company to leverage them as further proof of concept as the Company looks to accelerate its nano-technology development. For a more efficient use of resources, these 100 demonstration units that were previously earmarked for one large demonstration pilot plant, will be put on display as smaller demonstration centers in global locations to demonstrate how sunlight and water can be used to produce hydrogen. The infrastructure required for a large plant is well documented, and demonstrating its function with the Gen 1 panels is not relevant to the Company’s overall goal of commercializing its Gen 2 nanoparticle technology.   

SunHydrogen’s Gen 2 program is one that the Company believes is most economical from a technology and commercial viability standpoint. By gaining and leveraging insights from the Gen 1 program, Gen 2 technology is well positioned to attain three times the solar-to-hydrogen efficiency and represents a potential tipping point for market-changing hydrogen production. The Company is now working with two different companies – one in Colorado and one in Germany - that are fabricating and testing the manufacturability of Gen 2 technology structure at sizes needed for commercial viability.

