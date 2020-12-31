Kronos Advanced Technologies Will Begin Selling US-Made FDA/NIOSH Approved PPE Next Week

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, December 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the availability of US-manufactured, advanced FDA and NIOSH approved PPE (personal protection equipment) products for distribution in the USA. The Company became a National authorized distributor for the US-based, licensed medical equipment manufacturer. Products will be available online for preorders within a week. Priorities will be given to hospitals, schools, and first responders.

A recently published report by the U.S. Congress entitled COVID-19 and Domestic PPE Production and Distribution: Issues and Policy Options stated that the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and its rapid emergence as a pandemic have highlighted issues relating to the production and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE). PPE refers to worn articles or equipment that help minimize exposure to various hazards, including infectious pathogens. Given the role that PPE plays in mitigating the spread and reducing the impacts of COVID-19, PPE demand has spiked both globally and domestically while supply has been undercut by both rapid consumption as well as supply chain disruptions. According to multiple federal agencies, including the Government Accountability Office, the Food and Drug Administration, and various independent organizations, PPE continues to be in short supply, which has led to broad congressional and public interest in PPE production and distribution issues. The availability of effective PPE is critical to the ongoing pandemic response but also has broader public health, emergency preparedness, and national security implications.

This report considers aspects of domestic production and distribution of PPE in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the report considers (1) the availability of PPE supplies, including an assessment of PPE demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) federal actions and activities undertaken to increase PPE supplies in response to the pandemic, organized by executive agency and program; and (3) other policy options under consideration concerning PPE production and distribution, also organized by executive agency and program.