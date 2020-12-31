 

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 21:18  |  61   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) is pleased to announce the following updates:

Board of Director and Chairman Changes – Our Chairman, Ronald Barbaro has resigned as Chairman and Director of the Company. Mr. Barbaro has been Chairman and Director from the early stages when SEB was founded. Mr. Barbaro remains one of the largest shareholders of SEB and committed to the success of the Company. Mr. Barbaro is scaling back his business activities to focus more on family. We thank Mr. Barbaro for his leadership and commitment to the Company over the years.

States John McKimm, President/CEO of Smart Employee Benefits Inc., “Ron has been an incredible resource and mentor in building SEB over the years. Ron’s lifetime of global experience in the insurance industry has been invaluable in developing and executing SEB’s business model and strategy. Over the years, Ron has been a pillar of strength and commitment at pivotal points in the development of SEB.”

Philp Armstrong has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board – Mr. Armstrong has been a Director of the Company since May 2017. He has been a member and Chair of the Governance and Compensation Committee. Mr. Armstrong has also been a member of the Company’s Special Committee established to provide guidance to management during the process of finalizing the Company’s strategic investment from The Co-operators Group. Mr. Armstrong brings a wealth of financial services, capital market and public market expertise to SEB. Mr. Armstrong is also a substantial shareholder of SEB from the days SEB was founded.

States John McKimm, President/CEO of Smart Employee Benefits Inc., “We are pleased to welcome Philip as our new Chairman of the Board. I have worked with Philip for a number of years, both as a Board member of SEB and previously on other entities where Philip was President/CEO. I am pleased that Philip has accepted this new responsibility and look forward to his support and guidance as our new Chairman of the Board.”

Stephen Peacock Appointment as Vice Chairman of the Board – Mr. Peacock has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board. Mr. Peacock has been a founding Director of SEB since the Company became public. He has been Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of other Board Committees including the Governance and Compensation Committee and the Special Committee in providing guidance to the strategic investment from The Co-operators Group. Mr. Peacock has a wealth of public market and merger and acquisition expertise. Mr. Peacock will remain Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Governance and Compensation Committee. Mr. Peacock is also a significant shareholder of SEB from the days SEB was founded.

Seite 1 von 4
Smart Employee Benefits Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) is pleased to announce the following updates: Board of Director and Chairman Changes – Our Chairman, Ronald Barbaro has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
McEwen Mining: Fenix Project Feasibility Study
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...