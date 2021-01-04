 

ID Logistics Group Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020 :

  • 3,187 ID Logistics Group shares
  • € 1,862,197.75 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2020 :

  • 6,042 ID Logistics Group shares
  • € 1,273,902.40 in cash

Over the period from July 1st to December 31st, 2020, the following have been executed :

  • 2,162 buy transactions
  • 2,260 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were :

  • 16,902 shares and € 3,256,815.10 buy
  • 19,757 shares and € 3,845,110.40 sell

ID Logistics Group
 Société anonyme with share capital of € 2,824,713.50
Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds – 13660 Orgon – FRANCE
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
ISIN code : FR0010929125 – IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).
www.id-logistics.com

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

