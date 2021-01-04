 

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) today announced that it has issued its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which outlines ROIC’s ESG strategy, achievements and targets for property and corporate strategic initiatives.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “With issuing our inaugural ESG report, we are formalizing what has been ROIC’s long-standing commitment of operating our business and portfolio in an ethical, sustainable and responsible manner. Going forward, through issuing annual ESG reports, we intend to demonstrate concrete, measurable advancements in terms of environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and transparent governance.”

ROIC’s ESG Report is posted on its website: https://www.roireit.net/sustainability/overview/

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Carol Merriman, Investor Relations
858-255-7426
cmerriman@roireit.net

