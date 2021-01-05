No Borders, Inc., Subsidiary MediDent Supplies Announces Becoming a Factory Authorized Distributor of Guangzhou based Harley Commodity’s L-288 and L-188 NIOSH N95 Respirators

Along with being named as a “Factory Authorized Distributor”, No Borders, Inc., has been listed with the FDA by Harley as the “FDA Medical Device Importer” of Harley NIOSH N95’s. Simultaneously, NBDR has officially listed the Harley factory as a manufacturer under No Borders, Inc.’s, FDA Importer Registration. This factory direct FDA linking provides MediDent Supplies customers with supply chain transparency and brings Harley NIOSH N95’s into the USA as a trusted and verified product line.

With recent news coverage highlighting the rising needs for PPE and the dramatic increase in fraudulent or counterfeit products being distributed in the US markets, which has resulted in segments such as the 60 Minutes piece on the matter, MediDent Supplies has worked tirelessly to provide all customers, with a trusted, verified and consistent supply chain of high quality, high demand products. To provide enhanced security and authenticity all Harley NIOSH N95’s manufactured for MediDent Supplies are being secured with a “Distributed by MediDent Supplies” seal on each box as well as a similar label on the exterior of each Master Carton.

MediDent Supplies is proud to announce that it has already imported Harley NIOSH N95’s in 2020 and the Company now has Five Million Harley L-288 NIOSH N95’s secured on a Factory Production Order with over 600,000 Harley L-288’s already shipped from the factory filling two 40 ft containers. These containers were funded by Florida based Insight Funding Source LLC. Insight Funding proudly provides MediDent Supplies with the capital needed to offer healthcare, commercial and industrial clients net terms on their PPE purchases as well as international import financing for large factory production orders.