Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

We encourage participants to call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time so that you can be sure to be entered into the conference before it begins.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBMD) will issue its fourth quarter of 2020 financial results and publish supplemental presentation slides after the markets close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The company will host a conference call the following day, January 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results and presentation slides and to answer questions. Those who wish to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1-877-269-7756 and asking for the Howard Bancorp conference call.

You may also connect to the live conference and ask questions via an instant call-back from the automated conference host to the phone number you specify. The Call-Back link will be available on our website at https://www.HowardBank.com/InvestorCall until the call has ended.

An internet-based audio replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website https://www.HowardBank.com/InvestorCall shortly following the conclusion of the call and will be available until February 28, 2021.

About Howard Bancorp, Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Howard Bank, a Maryland-chartered trust company operating as a commercial bank. Headquartered in Baltimore City, Maryland, Howard Bank operates a general commercial banking business through its 15 branches located throughout the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. It had consolidated assets of approximately $2.6 billion at September 30, 2020. Additional information about Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Howard Bank are available on its website at www.HowardBank.com.

