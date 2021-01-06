Conifex Provides Corporate Update

Conifex is working with its engineers and external power consultants on available options to resume operations at the power plant. Conifex currently expects to resume power generation before the end of January 2021. Conifex has also commenced an insurance claim to recover, subject to customary deductibles, business interruption and repair and replacement costs.

Pursuant to the Normal Course Issuer Bid, announced on November 26, 2020, Conifex purchased 584,400 shares in December for cancellation.

Conifex also announced today that Jordan Neeser, its Chief Financial Officer, has resigned effective March 16, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. Conifex plans to provide an update on the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter 2020 results scheduled for March 2, 2021.

