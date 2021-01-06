 

ServiceNow to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on January 27

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 ended December 31, 2020, following the close of market on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (22:00 GMT) on January 27, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (833) 513-0567 (Passcode: 7862176), or if outside North America, by dialing (236) 714-2186 (Passcode: 7862176). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast. (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2924209/3989884C5B58ED139BE2D9AE3152B4D5).

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 585-8367 (Passcode: 7862176), or if outside North America, by dialing (416) 621-4642 (Passcode: 7862176).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

Disclaimer

