EVBox Group Consolidates Its Global Leadership by Reaching the Milestone of 200,000 Installed Charge Ports Worldwide

Despite a global pandemic, EVBox has reached another milestone of its base of installed charge ports. In November 2019, the charging solutions provider announced that it had installed 100,000 charge ports worldwide and marked this turning point by setting up the OneChargerOneTree initiative with a pledge to plant one tree for every new charge port placed. Since then, 100,000 trees have been planted, and a total of 200,000 charge ports have been placed. At the end of last year, EVBox Group announced plans to become a public company via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY), and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by late Q1 2021.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Learning from the Covid-19 pandemic

2020 was unpredictable for businesses around the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused widespread destruction to livelihoods but has also shown that environmental change is possible and cleaner air is a necessity for the survival of the planet.

The EVBox Mobility Monitor—a piece of market research conducted with Ipsos—shows that European citizens and future EV drivers share this opinion and take environmental matters seriously. Both groups think the adoption of EVs is essential to combatting the climate crisis. There is also a consensus that governmental policies and incentives are key to establishing the charging infrastructure that will facilitate the transition to sustainable transport across the continent.

Celebrating a decade of progress

In 2020, EVBox celebrated its 10th anniversary and fortified its position as an industry leader not only by reaching the milestone of 200,000 globally installed charge ports but by establishing initiatives to prepare all of EVBox Group for a strong 2021 as a public company.

EVBox Group 2020 highlights

Consumer-centric policies crucial for the adoption of electric mobility