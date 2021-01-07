 

WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

7 January 2021

LSE Code: 3UKS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B7VB3908) from GBp 200 to GBp 20, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 18 November 2020, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 7 January 2021.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 7 January 2021.




