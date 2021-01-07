DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|For Immediate Release
|07 January 2021
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 January 2021, record date as of the 15 January 2021 & payment date is the 05 February 2021:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.082600
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.260700
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.396700
|JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.041700
|JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.017200
|JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist)
|IE00BN4RDY28
|0.656400
|JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BJK9H860
|0.169300
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BKV0QF55
|0.125100
|JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BJ06C044
|0.371500
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
|Yvonne Lappin
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
