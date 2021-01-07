Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions Selected by Auden Techno Corp. for Regulatory Certification of Antenna Modules

Auden selected Keysight’s 5G solutions to ensure that devices comply to specifications mandated by certification bodies including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S., the radio equipment directive (RED) for CE marking in Europe and the National Communication Commission (NCC) in Taiwan.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Auden Techno Corp. has selected Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to deliver comprehensive regulatory certification services for a global 5G device market.

“We’re pleased that Keysight’s 5G solutions have been selected by Auden for comprehensive regulatory testing on a single solution platform,” said Jeffrey Chen, general manager of greater China wireless application engineering at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s 5G test solutions are enabling a connected value chain to achieve reliable, cost-effective and consistent measurement results.”

Auden used Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions, based on the company’s UXM 5G wireless test platform, to verify that a device operates within the limits established by certification bodies for specific absorption rate (SAR) (below 6GHz) and absorbed power density (above 6GHz). This ensures that the user is not exposed to excessive radio frequency (RF) energy when operating the device.

“As a result of working with Keysight, Auden can serve a global 5G device market with a set of comprehensive test services,” said Eric Chen, vice president at A Test Lab, Auden’s test and certification business. “Keysight’s 5G solutions enable us to improve the level of confidence in products used to offer services designed to inform and connect consumers.”

Keysight offers integrated OTA test solutions that combine network and channel emulation capabilities with a compact antenna test range (CATR) anechoic chamber. These solutions support radio frequency (RF), signaling and radio resource management (RRM), as well as demodulation testing of devices in nearly any form factor in both frequency range 1 (FR1) and FR2. Users can also perform antenna pattern measurements, spurious emission testing, as well as validate the performance of a device over a wide temperature range.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

