 

Altabancorp Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 01:10  |  43   |   |   

AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. MST (12:00 p.m. EST) to discuss the Company’s financial performance.

The Company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings release and investor presentation will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website at www.altabancorp.com. An audio archive and written transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours after the end of the call. Forward-looking statements may be made and other material information may be discussed on this conference call. 

Investment professionals, who wish to ask questions regarding the Company’s financial performance, will need to register to participate in the call by January 27, 2021 by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8092336. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

Other interested parties may listen to the call via a live webcast. Additional information and a link to the webcast can be found on the Company’s website at www.altabancorp.com.

About AltabancorpTM

AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for AltabankTM, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. AltabankTM is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets over $3.1 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. AltabankTM has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about AltabankTM is available at www.altabank.com. More information about AltabancorpTM is available at www.altabancorp.com.

