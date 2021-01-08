Sterling Ranked 15th on Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Small Companies List

Forbes complied its list of America’s Best Small-Cap Companies for companies with a market capitalization of between $300 million and $2 billion, positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. Financial institutions, REITs, utilities, and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies that were public for less than one year. All data used by Forbes was as of November 25, 2020. The entire Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Small Companies list can be found at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies/#5a6db5e247db .

Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO commented, “We’re very proud to have been ranked within the top 15 of Forbes’ list of America’s Best Small-Cap Companies. We view this distinction as a validation of our strategy which focuses on bottom line growth while reducing risk through job selection and end market diversification. Our team has worked tirelessly over the past several years to deliver significant bottom-line growth and the honor of being recognized by a distinguished publication like Forbes belongs to everyone in our organization.”

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

