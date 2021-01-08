Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB ,,Utenos trikotažas“ Shareholders
Resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Utenos trikotazas (hereinafter - the Company) occurred on 8 January 2021.
1. Approval of Company‘s Executive Remuneration Policy
To approve the Company's Executive Remuneration Policy (enclosed).
Additional information on the material event is provided by CFO Živilė Jonaitytė, tel. +370 68651938.
Managing Director AB “Utenos trikotažas” Petras Jašinskas
ENCLOSED:
Company‘s Executive Remuneration Policy.
Attachment
